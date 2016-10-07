Lake in the Hills seeking nominations for business awards

Lake in the Hills is accepting nominations for its Gordon Larsen Business Achievement Awards through Nov. 14.

Awards will be given out for community service, employer of choice, and customer service. The contest is open to home-based and storefront businesses.

The awards are named for Larsen, a resident who was influential in shaping the physical and civic landscape of the village and believed in philanthropic businesses whose success was attributable to exemplary service to employees, customers and the community.

Winners will be recognized at the first village board meeting in 2017 and receive free advertising space in the parks and recreation summer brochure and a front-page article in the Messenger newsletter delivered to more than 10,000 homes. They also will receive banners and window decals to display and be allowed to display winning year/category logo on business publications.

Winners will be featured on the village's Gordon Larsen Award page and promoted through its various publications and social media.

Last year's winners were home-based business Bright Star Pet Services for "Best Customer Service," DLS Internet Services, 950 E. Oak St., for "Best Employer of Choice;" and Lowe's Home Improvement, 300 N. Randall Road, for "Best Community Service."

"Lake in the Hills is thriving because of the businesses committed to our community," Village President Paul Mulcahy said.

"Gordon Larsen championed benevolent business operations in the village and I look forward to recognizing the nominees and winners in each of the Business Achievement Award categories in honor of that commitment."

Applications/nominations can be completed at lith.org. Written nominations can be submitted on a village-issued nomination postcard and mailed to Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate. Call (847) 960-7410.