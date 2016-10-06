Breaking News Bar
 
10/6/2016

Ex-Seahawk Derrick Coleman pleads guilty to charges in crash

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman has pleaded guilty to hit and run and vehicular assault in connection with a car crash last year that injured another driver.

Derrick Coleman pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court on Thursday as part of an agreement that could mean he avoids jail time.

KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/LmXAsw) that he'll be sentenced Oct. 14. Prosecutors are recommending no jail time but want him to do community service, provide restitution and not use synthetic marijuana.

Coleman told police he had smoked "spice" - a form of synthetic marijuana - about an hour before the October 2015 crash in Bellevue, east of Seattle.

Police say Coleman's truck was traveling at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone and hit a Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic suffered a broken collarbone.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

