Flyers score 3 in third period to beat Rangers 4-2

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, works for the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Rob O'Gara during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, center, gets tangled up with Boston Bruins forward Matt Beleskey, left, and defenseman Colin Miller during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Beleskey was called for interference on the play. Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Malcolm Subban, left, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bruins won 2-1. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth (30) celebrates with teammates during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against New York Rangers Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) watches as the puck shot by Philadelphia Flyers's Sean Couturier (14) gets past him for a goal during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in New York. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers's Michael Raffl (12) defends New York Rangers's Brady Skjei (76) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers's Chris Kreider (20) shoots past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth (30) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game as Nick Schultz (55) watches Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in New York. Associated Press

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, stops a shot on goal by Philadelphia Flyers's Wayne Simmonds (17) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in New York. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Jakub Voracek scored the tiebreaking goal during Philadelphia's three-goal third period and the Flyers went on to a 4-2 exhibition victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Mark Streit, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny also scored to help the Flyers improve to a Metropolitan Division-best 4-2-1 in the preseason. Michal Neuvirth had 24 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 shots.

Couturier tied it at 2, deflecting Streit's shot past Lundqvist at 2:29 of the third just as a Flyers power play was expiring.

Voracek put the Flyers ahead 2:15 later. He cut to the net and took a pass from Wayne Simmonds and fired it past Lundqvist for his third of the preseason.

Konecny capped the scoring with 9:07 left.

BELESKEY, GRIFFIN LEAD BRUINS PAST BLUE JACKETS

At Columbus, Ohio, Matt Beleskey and Seth Griffin scored to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Anton Khudobin started and stopped all 11 shots he faced over the first 29:14. He was then replaced by Malcolm Subban, who finished with 16 saves.

Beleskey tipped a shot by Colin Miller past Sergei Bobrovsky 2:34 into the game to get the Bruins on the scoreboard first. Griffin's snap shot made it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period.

Brandon Saad spoiled the Bruins' shutout bid with a power-play goal at 6:49 of the final period. Bobrovsky finished with 20 saves.

SHAW SCORES 2, WEBER GETS FIRST WITH CANADIENS IN 6-1 WIN

At Montreal, Andrew Shaw scored twice and Shea Weber got a goal in his first game with Montreal in the Canadiens' 6-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Carey Price had 28 saves in his first game for Montreal since he suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 25. Weber played his first game for Montreal since he was acquired from Nashville for P.K. Subban in the offseason.

Michael McCarron, Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens, who ended their preseason schedule at 4-1-2.

Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal for the Leafs, who will complete their preseason with games against Detroit on Friday and Saturday.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen finished with 26 saves.

Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry, who played much of last season with a sports hernia that required offseason surgery, limped off 11 minutes into the first period after a collision along the boards and did not return.

McDAVID SCORES TWICE, OILERS BEAT JETS

At Edmonton, Alberta, new captain Connor McDavid scored twice and the Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 for their second straight preseason victory.

Patrick Maroon, Mark Letestu and Tyler Pitlick also scored to help the Oilers improve to 5-2-0. Jonas Gustavsson stopped 22 shots.

Brandon Tanev and Bryan Little scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 27 saves.

The Oilers struck first on the power play 5:16 into the opening period. McDavid, who was named the youngest captain in NHL history Wednesday, took a drop pass from Jordan Eberle and danced past a defender before beating Hellebuyck for his second goal of the preseason.

With the Oilers leading 2-0 near midway through the second period, Edmonton rookie Drake Caggiula was awarded his second penalty shot in the preseason and failed again to convert the opportunity. He left the game with an injury later in the period, as did Oilers coach Todd McLellan, who was hit with a puck.