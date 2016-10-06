Indians hit 3 homers off Porcello, top Red Sox 5-4 in opener

Tito Francona, right,former Cleveland Indians outfielder and father of current manager Terry Francona, left, reacts after throwing a ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) reaches to tag Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt out at home plate in the first inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. catches a Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez fly ball at the wall in the third inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, center, takes the ball from pitcher Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, right, reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller throws against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning during Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia reacts to a called strike during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 5-4. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia talks about a third strike on a checked swing with first base umpire Phil Cuzzi, during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 5-4. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Lonnie Chisenhall celebrate after the Indians defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (37) celebrates with catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Cleveland. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Boom! Bang! Pow! Nine pitches, three homers, one devastating inning.

Back in October's spotlight, the Cleveland Indians rocked Rick Porcello for three long balls in the third inning in their AL Division Series opener. Francisco Lindor's homer capped the rampage off the 22-game winner, and the Indians held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night.

Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Robert Perez went deep in the third off Porcello, who lasted 4 1/3 innings in his shortest outing this year.

"We were up in the strike zone and they made us pay for it," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

Before a sea of red-towel waving, screaming fans, the Indians got a jump in the best-of-5 series against David Ortiz and the AL East champions.

Andrew Miller, acquired by Cleveland in a July trade for an October night like this, pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Summoned by manager Terry Francona earlier than usual, the lefty struck out Ortiz with two on to end the fifth and threw a season-high 40 pitches.

Bryan Shaw gave up a leadoff homer to Boston's Brock Holt in the eighth that made it 5-4 before Cody Allen struck out Xander Bogaerts with the potential tying run at third to end the inning. Boston put a runner on with two outs in the ninth but Allen fanned Dustin Pedroia on a full-count checked-swing, his 40th pitch, for the save. Pedroia was livid, and Farrell went onto the field to question plate umpire Brian Knight.

Pedroia fired his helmet in disgust on his way into the dugout.

"In real time, it's a borderline call," Farrell said. "Looking at it later, he swung."

Ortiz went 1 for 4 with a double in the first game of his final postseason.

Rookie Andrew Benintendi and Sandy Leon also homered for the Red Sox, who will start David Price in Game 2 in the shadows Friday afternoon against Cleveland ace Corey Kluber.

Cleveland unloaded on Porcello in the third, connecting for the three homers that shook Progressive Field.

Perez started the salvo with just his second homer in 82 at-bats at home this season. One out later, Kipnis drove a pitch over the wall in right-center, giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead and sending the raucous crowd of 37,763 into delirium. Kipnis had just finished getting a celebratory ride through the dugout when Lindor's shot to right barely cleared a leaping attempt by Mookie Betts.

"By the third one, our dugout was losing it," Kipnis said.

Porcello was clearly staggered by the barrage, and as Cleveland fans jumped for joy, Boston's infielders gathered around their ace, who went 11-2 after the All-Star break.

Leon's homer pulled the Red Sox to 4-3 in the fifth. Francona, who won two World Series with the Red Sox before coming to Cleveland, pulled starter Trevor Bauer for Miller, who hadn't come in earlier than the sixth all season.

Miller gave up a double and walk before getting Ortiz to swing at a low third strike.

Francona extended both Miller and Allen knowing the importance of winning the opener.

"We wanted to win the game tonight and we did," he said. "Tomorrow might be a little bit different design."

Cleveland tacked on another run in the fifth, helped by Perez's alert baserunning. The slow-footed catcher tagged and took second on a fly to left and scored on Kipnis' single to make it 5-3.

Benintendi didn't show any nerves in his first postseason at-bat, jumping on Bauer for a leadoff homer in the third for a 2-1 lead.

The enigmatic Bauer, who began the season in the bullpen, was in trouble in the first inning but emerged from a two-on, none-out situation only down 1-0.

With two runners at the corners, the right-hander struck out Betts and retired Ortiz on a foul pop. Hanley Ramirez followed with a single, scoring Pedroia. Holt tried to score from first, but was thrown out at the plate on a relay from shortstop Lindor to Perez, whose sweeping tag caught Boston's third baseman on the knee.

ODDS AND ENDS: Perez became the first Cleveland player to hit a home run in his first postseason at-bat. ... The last time the Indians hit three homers in the same inning was on Oct. 9, 1998, when Mark Whiten, Manny Ramirez and Jim Thome went deep at Yankee Stadium in the ALCS. . Porcello fell to 0-3 with a 5.66 ERA in nine career postseason appearances. . Benintendi became the youngest Boston player to hit a home run in his playoff debut at 22 years, 92 days.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (strained forearm) was sent to the team's training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, to build up his arm strength. Salazar has been out since Sept. 9. He, too, could be available in the next round.

UP NEXT

Price is 0-7 in the postseason as a starter, a mark that has tarnished the five-time All-Star's splendid career. Kluber will be pitching on 10 days' rest. He strained a quadriceps last month and the Indians skipped his last start to give him extra time.