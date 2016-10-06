Dawn Patrol: Arlington Heights hatchet murderer sentenced

Arlington Heights resident Cristian Loga-Negru, 40, listens to Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz during his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Racine, Wis. Associated Press

Arlington Heights man sentenced to life for hatchet murder

Cristian Loga-Negru has been sentenced for the 2014 hatchet slaying of his wife. A Racine County judge issued a life sentence for the killing of Roxana Abrudan in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, on Nov. 19, 2014. Full story.

Reports of killer clowns in Waukegan a hoax

Remember when some Waukegan elementary school students told police that a trio of clowns -- wielding a gun, a knife and a briefcase -- had threatened to kill them Tuesday afternoon? Turns out, they made up the whole thing. The Waukegan Police said Wednesday afternoon that after speaking to school staff members and neighbors and reviewing school video footage, the clown sighting has been disproved. Full story.

Lisle man sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting girl

Filiberto Garfias-Fernandez, a 28-year-old Lisle man, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 before Judge George Bakalis to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Full story.

Warrenville man charged with setting fire to Palatine house

Richard Moss, a 43-year-old from Warrenville, has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last year at a home he owns in Palatine. Moss, who was the only person at the house, initially lied to police and claimed the fire was started by a charcoal/wood food smoker outside, according to Palatine police. Full story.

Man charged with intimidating ex-wife in Schaumburg

Jeffrey Shockey of Melrose Park used a life insurance policy and a .45-caliber bullet to intimidate his ex-wife at her workplace in Schaumburg, authorities said. He was ordered held on $150,000 bail Wednesday. Full story.

Naperville motorcyclist dies in Aurora crash

Johnny R. Williams, a 39-year-old Naperville motorcyclist, was killed Wednesday after he collided with a semitrailer truck on Aurora's far east side, authorities said. Full story.

Weather

The rain should move out this morning with temperatures around 65. Highs today around 77, with a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures tonight should be in the mid 60s. Full weather.

Traffic

Construction is causing delays on US Route 14 in both directions between Lucas Road and Crystal Lake Avenue in Crystal Lake. Full traffic.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Bears wide receiver Kevin White injured his leg in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Bears put WR Kevin White on injured reserve

The injury epidemic that has plagued the Chicago Bears through the first quarter of the season got worse Wednesday. Wide receiver Kevin White was placed on injured reserve with a fractured left fibula and severely sprained ankle. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's full take here.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer When the wind blew in this year, the average number of runs per game at Wrigley Field was 7.3. When it blew out, the average was 9.6.

The Cubs are getting set for the National League division series against San Francisco, and they'll have home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs as far as they advance. The Friendly Confines provided the Cubs a big edge this season. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' full take here.