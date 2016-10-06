Breaking News Bar
 
Two facing charges in connection with Kaneville heroin overdose death

Erin Hegarty
 
 

A Chicago man and an Ottawa woman are each facing a charge of drug-induced homicide after a 34-year-old man died from ingesting heroin in his home in unincorporated Kaneville Township.

Kane County sheriff's deputies responded at 2 p.m. April 23 to a report of a man who may have overdosed after ingesting heroin on the 46W500 block of Main Street.

Richard Gregorie was not conscious nor breathing when police arrived. He was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies determined Gregorie obtained the heroin from Chicago resident Aaron Moore, 28, of the 1800 block of North Mayfield Street, and Catherine Smith, 29, of the 2000 block of Ottawa Avenue, Ottawa. Smith was Gregorie's wife.

Moore and Smith were arrested Wednesday and have a bond hearing Thursday morning.

