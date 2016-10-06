Breaking News Bar
 
10/6/2016

Barrington wine store reopens three days after crash

  • A worker adds temporary supports to Vin Chicago, a wine store at 311 E. Main St. in Barrington that was struck by a car Monday afternoon.

Daily Herald report

A Barrington wine store reopened Thursday, albeit with new temporary supports, three days after being forced to close when the building was struck by a car.

Vin Chicago, at 311 E. Main St., was struck Monday afternoon by a car that had been parked next to the building. Barrington police said Thursday the driver thought she was pressing the brakes but either pressed the accelerator or missed the pedals entirely before impact. The driver was not ticketed.

The force of the crash compromised a structural support, broke some glass and knocked a few bricks out of the exterior wall. Jim Matthews, an assistant manager at the store, said temporary supports will be up inside until permanent repairs can be made.

