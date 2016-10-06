Des Plaines pays for new comprehensive plan

Des Plaines will spend $24,000 as a local match on a new comprehensive plan to guide future land use and development over the next 10 to 15 years, city officials said.

The last plan, put together in 2008, became "out of step with what reality really was" because it was approved before the recession, said Michael McMahon, the city's director of community and economic development.

The new plan, expected to be complete by 2018, will provide guidance to the city's planning and zoning board, city council and staff, though they are not bound by the recommendations. The document will be developed by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, which is spending $96,000 in federal funds for the work.