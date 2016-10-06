Fawell, Porter among 30 Republicans condemning Trump's bid

Thirty former Republican members of Congress -- including two from the suburbs -- are warning that the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency represents an "unacceptable danger" to America.

Among the former officials representing 22 states were former U.S. Rep. John Porter, an Evanston native who represented the 10th Congressional district from 1980 to 2001, and Harris Fawell, a Naperville native who represented the 13th Congressional District from 1985 to 1999.

In a statement released Thursday, the officials are vowing not to vote for Trump under any circumstances. They say they differ on how they'll cast their ballots.

According to The Washington Post, organizers of the group include former congressmen Tom Coleman, of Missouri, and Mickey Edwards, of Oklahoma. Some had signed a letter in August urging the Republican National Committee to abandon Trump and focus its resources on protecting Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

"As Republican members of Congress, we took pride in representing a political party that stood for honest and principled public leadership in which the American people could place their trust," The Washington Post reports the statement says. The GOP nominee is "a man who makes a mockery of the principles and values we have cherished and which we sought to represent in Congress."

Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider of Bartlett declined to comment Thursday on whether the efforts would serve to further fracture the already divided Republican Party.

"As the state party chair, I have endorsed our nominee from the very beginning. I trust that when you look at the record of Hillary Clinton, that Donald Trump is the better candidate in this election," Schneider said.