Scaring up fun: 5 ideas for the weekend

Cheering on the Cubs might be top of mind for championship-starved fans, but heading to Wrigley or hunkering down in front of your TV aren't the only options this weekend. Here are five ideas for suburban fun. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Scarecrow showcase: Check out more than 100 handcrafted scarecrows at the annual St. Charles Scarecrow Festival, at Main and 4th streets and along the riverfront in downtown St. Charles. You can also browse at the Autumn on the Fox Arts and Crafts Show, check out the carnival, take the kids to the petting zoo and listen to live music. Free. scarecrowfest.com. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Biting debut: Sink your teeth into a sequel when First Folio Theatre picks up where Bram Stoker's Dracula tale leaves off with the Chicago-area premiere of "Dr. Seward's Dracula," adapted by Joseph Zettelmaier. It's at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. $23-$39. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Fright flight: Get some seasonal chills courtesy of Citadel Theatre's "The Birds." The story of attacking birds and societal panic is well known thanks to the Alfred Hitchcock film, but this Conor McPherson adaptation is more closely inspired by Daphne du Maurier's story. See it at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. $38. (847) 735-8554 or citadeltheatre.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Blues icon: Enjoy the celebrated sounds of 80-year-old blues legend Buddy Guy when the Kennedy Center honoree performs in concert on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$175. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Vote for laughs: Poke fun at American politics and more by spending "An Evening with Bill Maher" Sunday -- ironically, the night of the next presidential candidate debate -- at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $39.50-$79.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.