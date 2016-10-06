Palatine music stores combine

The Music Room in Palatine announced it will combine with Palatine Music Center, continuing the 32-year legacy of Palatine Music Center as owner Steve Achenbach retires.

"We're pleased to welcome all of Palatine Music Center's teachers to our staff so that their students can continue their studies without interruption," said Carol Cook, owner of The Music Room. "We're making every effort to ensure a smooth transition for students, teachers and customers. "

Palatine Music Store, 766 Euclid Ave., was the village's oldest music store, in operation since 1984. It was important to Achenbach that his legacy continue with an independent, locally-owned music store.

"I've known Carol for many years and we share many of the same philosophies about teaching music. I feel confident that my staff and students will find a good home at The Music Room."

In 2016, The Music Room, 26 N. Brockway, was selected as one of the Top 100 Dealers by the National Association of Musical Merchants and readers of the Daily Herald voted it Best of the Best for Music Stores. It also was recently appointed to provide instrumental musical instruction to Quest Academy students.

The Music Room employs more than 30 instructors who teach individual lessons in a variety of instruments and voice utilizing 10 state-of-the-art soundproof studios. Group classes, where children and adults can grow both their skill and love of music, are held in the store's expansive 4,000-foot ground-floor space.

The Music Room carries an extensive line of carefully selected products including a wide range of acoustic and electric guitars, amps, accessories and sheet music. "A knowledgeable staff and customer service set us apart from the big box music stores," advised Cook. "We're committed to helping our community achieve personal growth through music."

An open house customer appreciation event will be held on Thursday Oct. 20, from 4p -- 8p. The event will feature live performances as well as refreshments and snacks.

For information about the store visit www.the-music-room.net or call (847) 934-5440.