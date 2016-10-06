Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 10/6/2016 9:56 AM

Trustmark Companies names chief information security officer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Fawaz Rasheed, 44, has been named Chief Information Security Officer of Trustmark Companies in Lake Forest.

Rasheed has 20 years of experience in information technology and information security, and replaces Jill Rhodes as Trustmark CISO. Previous to Trustmark, Rasheed served as vice president and global information security officer for Johnson Controls in Milwaukee, Wis., and executive leader, managing director, global security solutions for Verizon/Cybertrust/TruSecure in Basking Ridge, N.J.

Rasheed holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communication, organizational/business from Loyola University of Chicago, and is pursuing a masters of science in computer information security from DePaul University, Chicago. He is a certified information systems security professional and is a member of ISACA, ISSA National Chapter, and ISC2 security organizations.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account