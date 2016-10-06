Trustmark Companies names chief information security officer

Fawaz Rasheed, 44, has been named Chief Information Security Officer of Trustmark Companies in Lake Forest.

Rasheed has 20 years of experience in information technology and information security, and replaces Jill Rhodes as Trustmark CISO. Previous to Trustmark, Rasheed served as vice president and global information security officer for Johnson Controls in Milwaukee, Wis., and executive leader, managing director, global security solutions for Verizon/Cybertrust/TruSecure in Basking Ridge, N.J.

Rasheed holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communication, organizational/business from Loyola University of Chicago, and is pursuing a masters of science in computer information security from DePaul University, Chicago. He is a certified information systems security professional and is a member of ISACA, ISSA National Chapter, and ISC2 security organizations.