posted: 10/5/2016 7:00 AM

Roger Federer will play at Hopman Cup in January

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PERTH, Australia -- Roger Federer will compete at the Hopman Cup in January as part of his buildup to the Australian Open.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion will join Belinda Bencic for Switzerland at the eight-team tournament which runs from Jan. 1-7.

Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova will return to defend the title they won this year when they became the first Australians since Mark Philippoussis and Jelena Dokic in 1999 to win the Hopman Cup.

Kyrgios says "Australia hadn't won it for a long, long time so, to be coming back there, it's pretty exciting to be defending the title."

Also in the field will be Jack Sock and Coco Vandeweghe from the United States, and Petra Kvitova and Adam Pavlasek from the Czech Republic.

