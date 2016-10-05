Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 10/5/2016 7:00 AM

FIFA clears Arber Zeneli to play WCup qualifiers for Kosovo

Associated Press
ZURICH -- FIFA has cleared another player to represent Kosovo ahead of this week's World Cup qualifying.

FIFA says 21-year-old Arber Zeneli can switch from Sweden, where he was born and represented at youth and under-21 level.

FIFA's approval for Zeneli's application follows a chaotic rush last month to clear six Kosovo players hours before its competitive debut as a national team. Kosovo then drew 1-1 in Finland.

Kosovo-eligible players played for other countries before the Balkan republic became members of UEFA and FIFA in May.

Zeneli, who has ethnic Albanian family roots, was already named in Kosovo's squad to play Croatia on Thursday and Ukraine on Sunday.

The Heerenveen winger was in Sweden's title-winning Under-21 European Championship squad last year but did not go to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

