posted: 10/5/2016 7:00 AM

Ferrer into quarterfinals at China Open; Pliskova advances

  • Daria Kasatkina of Russia hits a return shot against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament at the Lotus Court in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

Associated Press
BEIJING -- Fifth-seeded David Ferrer advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.

Ferrer, who reached the China Open final in 2010 and the semifinals last year before losing to Novak Djokovic both times, is still chasing his first title of the season. The Spaniard has won at least one ATP title in all but one year since 2006.

British qualifier Kyle Edmund had a 6-4, 4-6, 6-6 upset win over seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut and could meet No. 1-ranked Andy Murray in the next stage.

On the women's side, U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova rallied for a tough 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7) win over 19-year-old Daria Kasatkina in almost 2 1/2 hours, Johanna Konta wrapped up a rain-delayed 7-5, 6-2 win over Timea Babos, and Daria Gavrilova ousted Timea Bacsinszky 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina beat Sabine Lisicki 6-4, 6-4, and Caroline Garcia fended off Peng Shuai 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4), ending a tournament for the Chinese wild card that started with an upset first-round win over Venus Williams.

