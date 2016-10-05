Breaking News Bar
 
Germany's Loew skeptical about 48-team World Cup proposal

Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany -- Germany coach Joachim Loew appears to be skeptical about FIFA President Gianni Infantino's suggestion that the World Cup could be expanded to as many as 48 teams.

On Monday, Infantino outlined the idea that would see 16 teams go home after playing one game in a new opening playoff round.

According to news agency dpa, Loew says he isn't familiar with the "concrete plans," but the current level of 32 teams in the tournament is "excellent and ideal."

Loew, who led Germany to the 2014 title, says "the best teams should be at the World Cup and the European Championship. If you keep on raising (numbers), there is a watering-down of quality."

