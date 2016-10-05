Trevor Siemian a spectator at Broncos practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akeem Spence (97) and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) sack Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Trevor Siemian was a sideline spectator during the 20-minute window in which reporters were allowed to watch the Denver Broncos practice on Wednesday.

Rookie Paxton Lynch shared snaps with No. 3 QB Austin Davis instead.

Coach Gary Kubiak says Siemian is still his starter, but he's going to have to see how Siemian's sprained left shoulder improves before he gets the nod for Sunday's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons (3-1).

Siemian has outdueled Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston in helping Denver start 4-0.

He was knocked out from Denver's 27-7 win at Tampa Bay Sunday, however, when he was slung to the turf by defensive tackle Clinton McDonald late in the first half.

