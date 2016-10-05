Frk, Smith score in 2nd period, Red Wings beat Penguins

Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Strome, right, tries to get past Calgary Flames' Matt Stajan during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Dvorak, right, crashes past Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott, after scoring during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' goaltender Eddie Lack watches as a shot by Evander Kane of the Buffalo Sabres crosses into the goal during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Kenneth Armstrong/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres' Cole Schneider, center, is pinned against the net by Carolina Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark in front of goalie Eddie Lack during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Kenneth Armstrong/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner scores his game-winning shoot out goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark during a preseason NHL hockey game in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Kenneth Armstrong/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) has his shot deflected by Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32), of Finland, in the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Dallas. Associated Press

Dallas Stars center Gemel Smith (46) and Colorado Avalanche left wing JT Compher (37) watch as goalie Calvin Pickard (31) reaches up with his glove to make a save in the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Dallas. The Avalanche won 1-0. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) makes a save with Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) on the doorstep during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Associated Press

Washington Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer makes a save during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game against St. Louis Blues in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils' Kyle Quincey, left, collides with New York Islanders right wing P.A. Parenteau during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas, right, attacks on the net of New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils' Kyle Quincey, left, collides with New York Islanders right wing P.A. Parenteau during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings's Gustav Nyquist (14) gets a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for a goal in the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins's Patric Hornqvist, right, collides with Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes' Jamie McGinn, right, fights with Calgary Flames' Lance Bouma during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Martin Frk and Brendan Smith scored late in the second period to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 exhibition victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Jared Coreau finished with 30 saves for Detroit.

Carter Rowney and Kris Letang scored earlier in the second period for the defending champion Penguins to tie the score. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots.

With about 6 seconds left on Chris Kunitz's penalty for hooking, Frk took a pass from Bertuzzi across the front of the goal and, while falling to a knee, fired it past Fleury to give Detroit a 3-2 lead with 4:49 left in the second.

Smith's wrister 2:13 later made it a two-goal game, and Steve Ott's short-handed empty-netter with 17 seconds remaining capped the scoring.

Nyquist and Bertuzzi scored in the first to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

BEAUVILLER LIFTS ISLANDERS PAST DEVILS

At Newark, New Jersey, Anthony Beauviller scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:40 left in the New York Islanders' 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Andrew Ladd and Alan Quine also scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss stopped 19 shots to beat the Devils for the second time in three nights.

Ben Lovejoy and Adam Henrique had goals for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider finished with 30 saves.

Quine got the Islanders on the scoreboard first, snapping a shot past Schneider with 4:42 left in the opening period.

Lovejoy tied it 2:20 later, and Henrique's third of the preseason put the Devils ahead at 8:25 of the second.

Ladd, who signed with New York in the offseason, got his second on the power play to tie it with about 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the middle period.

OSHIE, THOMAS SCORE TWICE, CAPITALS BEAT BLUES

At Kansas City, Missouri, T.J. Oshie and Christian Thomas scored two goals each to lead the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Daniel Winnik had two assists for the Capitals, who have won three straight.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for the Blues.

Thomas scored the tiebreaking goal off a pass from Winnik with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first period. Oshie made it 3-1 at 7:38 of the second, and Thomas gave Washington a three-goal lead near midway through the third off another pass from Winnik.

Jaskin pulled the Blues within two in the final minute.

AVALANCHE STAY PERFECT WITH SHUTOUT OF STARS

At Dallas, Andreas Martinsen scored the only goal and Calvin Pickared had 28 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 victory over the Stars.

Martinsen scored off a pass from Ben Smith at 8:25 of the opening period, and the Avalanche improved to 5-0 in the preseason to remain the only unbeaten team. Colorado visits the Los Angeles Kings in its final game before the season opener at home against the Stars on Oct. 15.

Kari Lehtonen finished with 19 saves for Dallas.

SKINNER LIFTS HURRICANES PAST SABRES

At Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Jeff Skinner scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Roland McKeown and Elias Lindholm gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in regulation. Evander Kane pulled Buffalo within one in the second period and Justin Bailey tied it with a short-handed goal in the third,

Eddie Lack made 20 saves for Carolina

Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly left because of lower-body injury in the first period. He was making his preseason debut Buffalo after helping Canada win the World Cup of Hockey.

The teams also played Tuesday night in Marquette, Michigan, with Buffalo winning 2-0.

MATTHEW TKACHUK STARS FOR FLAMES

At Calgary, Alberta, 18-year-old Matthew Tkachuk scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Calgary Flames' 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Tkachuk, the sixth overall pick in the June draft, was the only shooter to score in the shootout, zipping a shot into the top corner on Mike Smith.

Christian Dvorak scored for Arizona at 6:12 of the first period, and Tkachuk tied it 29 seconds later.

Brian Elliott stopped 22 shots for the Flames, and Smith made 36 saves.