Frk, Smith score in 2nd period, Red Wings beat Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Martin Frk and Brendan Smith scored late in the second period to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 exhibition victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.
Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Jared Coreau finished with 30 saves for Detroit.
Carter Rowney and Kris Letang scored earlier in the second period for the defending champion Penguins to tie the score. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots.
With about 6 seconds left on Chris Kunitz's penalty for hooking, Frk took a pass from Bertuzzi across the front of the goal and, while falling to a knee, fired it past Fleury to give Detroit a 3-2 lead with 4:49 left in the second.
Smith's wrister 2:13 later made it a two-goal game, and Steve Ott's short-handed empty-netter with 17 seconds remaining capped the scoring.
Nyquist and Bertuzzi scored in the first to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.
BEAUVILLER LIFTS ISLANDERS PAST DEVILS
At Newark, New Jersey, Anthony Beauviller scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:40 left in the New York Islanders' 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Andrew Ladd and Alan Quine also scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss stopped 19 shots to beat the Devils for the second time in three nights.
Ben Lovejoy and Adam Henrique had goals for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider finished with 30 saves.
Quine got the Islanders on the scoreboard first, snapping a shot past Schneider with 4:42 left in the opening period.
Lovejoy tied it 2:20 later, and Henrique's third of the preseason put the Devils ahead at 8:25 of the second.
Ladd, who signed with New York in the offseason, got his second on the power play to tie it with about 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the middle period.
OSHIE, THOMAS SCORE TWICE, CAPITALS BEAT BLUES
At Kansas City, Missouri, T.J. Oshie and Christian Thomas scored two goals each to lead the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
Daniel Winnik had two assists for the Capitals, who have won three straight.
Vladimir Tarasenko and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for the Blues.
Thomas scored the tiebreaking goal off a pass from Winnik with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first period. Oshie made it 3-1 at 7:38 of the second, and Thomas gave Washington a three-goal lead near midway through the third off another pass from Winnik.
Jaskin pulled the Blues within two in the final minute.
AVALANCHE STAY PERFECT WITH SHUTOUT OF STARS
At Dallas, Andreas Martinsen scored the only goal and Calvin Pickared had 28 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 victory over the Stars.
Martinsen scored off a pass from Ben Smith at 8:25 of the opening period, and the Avalanche improved to 5-0 in the preseason to remain the only unbeaten team. Colorado visits the Los Angeles Kings in its final game before the season opener at home against the Stars on Oct. 15.
Kari Lehtonen finished with 19 saves for Dallas.
SKINNER LIFTS HURRICANES PAST SABRES
At Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Jeff Skinner scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Roland McKeown and Elias Lindholm gave Carolina a 2-0 lead in regulation. Evander Kane pulled Buffalo within one in the second period and Justin Bailey tied it with a short-handed goal in the third,
Eddie Lack made 20 saves for Carolina
Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly left because of lower-body injury in the first period. He was making his preseason debut Buffalo after helping Canada win the World Cup of Hockey.
The teams also played Tuesday night in Marquette, Michigan, with Buffalo winning 2-0.
MATTHEW TKACHUK STARS FOR FLAMES
At Calgary, Alberta, 18-year-old Matthew Tkachuk scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Calgary Flames' 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Tkachuk, the sixth overall pick in the June draft, was the only shooter to score in the shootout, zipping a shot into the top corner on Mike Smith.
Christian Dvorak scored for Arizona at 6:12 of the first period, and Tkachuk tied it 29 seconds later.
Brian Elliott stopped 22 shots for the Flames, and Smith made 36 saves.