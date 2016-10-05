The Latest: UNHCR critical of Thailand stopping HK activist

Thai student activist Netiwit Chotipatpaisal gestures as he talks to the media on Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong's detention at Bangkok's airport, in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Thai authorities, reportedly acting on a request from Beijing, detained the Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist on his arrival at Bangkok's airport in the latest sign of what rights groups said Wednesday is China pressuring neighbors as it tries to quash dissent at home and overseas. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, Hong Kong student pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong shouts slogans outside a magistrate's court in Hong Kong. Wong has been detained by Thai officials after arriving to give a talk at a university, his political party said. Demosisto said in a Facebook post that the party was unable to contact Wong after he arrived at Bangkok's main airport late Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The group said it got word early Wednesday, Oct. 5 from a Thai student activist who was expected to meet Wong that he had been detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport after Thai authorities received a request from the Chinese government about his visit. Associated Press

BANGKOK -- The Latest on the detention of Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong at Bangkok's main airport (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Laurent Meillan, the acting Southeast Asia representative for the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, called Thailand's refusal to allow Hong Kong teen pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to enter the country an unnecessary move, saying he was coming to Thailand to attend a peaceful event. "We call for the immediate release of Mr. Joshua Wong," Meillan said.

1. a.m.

A Thai security report obtained by The Associated Press said that more than 10 police officials from the Royal Thai Police Special Branch and Immigration Police were waiting for Wong when he arrived. It said that he was questioned and was not allowed to use his cellphone or computer. It said he was expected to be sent back to Hong Kong on an Emirates Airline flight later Wednesday as that was the airline he flew to Thailand on.

10:45 a.m.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sek Wannamethee said in response to questions about Joshua Wong that permission for foreigners to enter Thailand "involves various factors and has to be in line with the relevant immigration laws and regulations." He added that the ministry is reviewing the facts with the Immigration Bureau and other authorities.