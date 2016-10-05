Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/5/2016 10:51 PM

Lady Gaga premieres new songs at Nashville club

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Lady Gaga showed that she could rock a club just as hard as arenas as she showcased songs from her new album.

The Grammy-winner played a short set at the 5 Spot bar in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night to a small crowd of fans and guests and included three new songs from her forthcoming album, "Joanne."

She introduced herself as Lady Gaga from New York City, but asked her fans "tonight if you could just call me Joanne," which is the name of her aunt, who died at age 19, and is also her middle name. The album is set for release on Oct. 21. The performance was steamed live on tour partner Bud Light's Facebook page, as will upcoming bar shows on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.

She greeted crowds lined up behind police barricades before walking into the club wearing an embroidered jacket and large brimmed hat that covered her eyes and carrying a guitar case. She started with "Sinner's Prayer," followed with "A-Yo," and then brought in top country songwriter Hillary Lindsey as backup vocals on "Million Reasons," which Lindsey co-wrote.

Lindsey is one of a trio of songwriters in Nashville who wrote the country hit "Girl Crush," performed by Little Big Town.

Lady Gaga returned after a short break with her current single "Perfect Illusion" and jumped into the crowd to sing and dance along with her fans.

She told the crowd of just over 100 people that she couldn't "give away too much tonight," and left the crowd wanting more as they chanted "Joanne."

Gaga will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Houston.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account