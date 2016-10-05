Arlington Ale House receives village approval

hello

After several hours of tough questioning from the Arlington Heights village board, Arlington Ale House was approved on Tuesday.

Arlington Ale House, a 10,000-square-foot space on the third floor of 111 W. Campbell -- The building that also houses Metropolis Performing Arts Centre -- is a new concept for the village in that it is an entertainment venue that will not serve food. Instead, patrons will be able to order takeout from nearby restaurants, play pool, bags or arcade games, watch sports on TV and enjoy an outdoor patio.

"This is a little bit of an experiment. It's a gamble on all of our parts," said Trustee Jim Tinaglia

Up until now, Arlington Heights has not allowed bars, only restaurants that also serve liquor.

"We are facing competition from Rosemont and Randhurst Mall that have entertainment venues," said Charles Perkins, planning and community development director. "We have one right here in our downtown and we have a private businessman here who is willing to invest funds in our community."

Owner Kevin McCaskey still has several obstacles in the way before opening, hopefully, by the end of the year. For example, current liquor code says that any business that derives the majority of its sales from alcohol cannot permit anyone under 21 at any time, which would prevent events such as teen nights.

Also, McCaskey's long-term plan, to expand the patio and increase the space's capacity, would need to come back to the village board for approval. That plan would require more fire exit options such as a bridge to the neighboring parking deck.

While the plan received positive comments from the board and 'yes' votes from everyone except Trustee Mike Sidor who voted 'pass,' there were several issues raised.

Concerns ranged from noise issues for nearby condo owners, space for beer delivery trucks on crowded downtown streets, the safety of having people coming and going from an alcohol-serving venue on the same elevators as children attending classes at the Metropolis School for the Performing Arts, and more.

McCaskey will still need to apply and be approved for a liquor license.

"I've heard enough tonight that I'm at a comfort level to vote in favor," said Village President Tom Hayes. "That's not to say we're not going to face issues as we go forward, but I think we can overcome those issues. We all want to see this become a successful endeavor."