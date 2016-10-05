Landscape design firm looking to relocate in Grayslake

An upscale landscape design, construction and maintenance company is proposing a move from a Vernon Hills office park to Grayslake.

Village board trustees in a nonvoting committee meeting Tuesday night gave tentative approval to Arrow Shop Ltd.'s proposal to relocate its headquarters to two parcels on Atkinson Road about a half mile north of Route 120. Arrow would occupy roughly 9 acres.

Grayslake Mayor Rhett Taylor said Arrow would bring 55 jobs from Vernon Hills to Grayslake. He said Arrow would be moving to an area of Atkinson, between Route 120 and Center Street, that's shifting toward business uses.

Plans call for Arrow to relocate the office operation and affiliated landscaping and nursery uses to 310 and 340 S. Atkinson. Arrow needs permission to operate from the parcels because both have residential zoning classifications.

Board members agreed with a recommendation to grant a general business classification for one parcel and agriculture zoning for the other. The village board eventually will have a final vote on the proposal.

Trustee Bruce Bassett said having Arrow in the Atkinson corridor would be good for the village.

"This is an area in transition in a positive way, as far as jobs and tax base are concerned," Bassett said.

Operated by the Romani family, Arrow has been in business since 1999. According to the company, family patriarch Tiburcio Romani previously owned a company that etched an image of an arrow into each tool he manufactured for masonry and stone working businesses, indicating it came from his shop.

Arrow provides landscape design, construction and maintenance services, It also is involved with constructing patios terraces, pools, spas, pergolas and other facets of outdoor living areas.

Examples of the company's work include a French château with formal pool in Glencoe and a Lake Forest English country house with a terrace and landscaping.

Grayslake plan commission/zoning board of appeals members at a meeting Sept. 12 gave a thumbs-up to Arrow's proposed move to Atkinson Road. The panel's recommendation went to the village board, which has the final say on all matters.