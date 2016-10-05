Dawn Patrol: Clown sightings surface in suburbs; Cubs keeping things loose

Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs are not showing any signs of pressure as they keep things loose heading into their playoff opener on Friday night at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Officials: Scary clown sightings surface in suburbs

Following a nationwide trend, reports of scary clown sightings have surfaced in the suburbs. In Waukegan, three people dressed in clown masks taunted children at recess Tuesday afternoon outside a school. And in Carol Stream, police tried to debunk a fake news story circulating on social media about armed clowns. Full story.

Mother of woman killed biking to work files wrongful-death lawsuit

The Naperville mother of a 23-year-old woman struck and killed while riding her bike last week in Chicago filed a wrongful-death lawsuit Tuesday against a truck driver and his company. The suit argues the driver was negligent, as Anastasia Kondrasheva was riding in a shared bicycle lane. She was a 2011 graduate of Neuqua Valley High School. Full story.

Big delays on Interstate 290 after tanker truck crash

A driver on Interstate 290 lost control of his tanker truck and hit the center median Tuesday afternoon near Addison -- a crash that forced lane closures and traffic tie-ups into the evening, authorities said. The driver was headed east on the interstate at Wood Dale Road at 1:48 p.m. when he crashed into the concrete median, causing the truck to go over the wall. Full story.

Gas leak shuts down businesses in Des Plaines

A construction crew struck a gas line Tuesday afternoon in Des Plaines, forcing local businesses to evacuate and closing down Oakton Street for three hours, authorities said. The odor of gas filled several local businesses in the area on Des Plaines' western city limits, leading them to close their doors for much of the afternoon until the line could be repaired. Full story.

Two girls injured in big fight in Streamwood

Two girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a large fight Tuesday afternoon in Streamwood, authorities said. Police and firefighter/paramedics responded to the residential area near Club Tree Drive and Lynnwood Court after 4 p.m. for a report of battery. Full story.

Cary man charged with DUI after two crashes

An 18-year-old Cary man is facing driving under the influence charges after a hit-and-run accident and another crash that injured a postal worker Tuesday morning, authorities said. The two crashes happened within seven minutes of each other. Full story.

Lisle: We didn't violate open meetings act

Lisle will sue the Illinois Attorney General to avoid releasing the recording of a closed-door discussion among village trustees concerning refinancing debt from construction of the Lisle-Benedictine University Sports Complex. The attorney general's public access counselor directed the board in June to release the "verbatim recording" of the closed session. Full story.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 66 degrees this morning. Highs around 77 this afternoon, with lows tonight in the mid 60s. Full story.

Traffic

Intersection work is scheduled to reduce both westbound Dundee Road at southbound Wheeling Road to a single lane in Wheeling. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring, 2017. Full traffic.

Cubs keeping things loose

With four full days off before playing a real game, the Cubs took to Wrigley Field for a simulated game Tuesday afternoon. They'll work out today and Thursday in preparation for Friday's NLDS opener, writes Bruce Miles.

Parker leads Sparks over Sky

Candace Parker scored 29 points as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 95-75 last night in Rosemont to advance to the WNBA Finals. The Sky got within 8 points in the third quarter before Parker hit a 3-pointer and five free throws to put the game away. Full story.