Authorities: Man shoots himself after exchanging shots with Aurora police during chase

hello

A man who exchanged gunfire with Aurora Police during a foot chase is hospitalized this morning after shooting himself in the head, authorities said.

Aurora Police said in a news release the man ran from a vehicle after being pulled over at North Avenue and South Fourth Street at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday.

During a foot chase with police, authorities said the suspect and a police officer exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was located by police in a backyard on the 200 block of LaSalle Street, where he shot himself in the head, authorities said.

The man was taken to a hospital in Aurora, then airlifted to another suburban hospital with a life-threatening wound, authorities said. His condition this morning is unknown.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, authorities said. No one else was injured, authorities said.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.