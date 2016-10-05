Former Cubs pitcher Steve Trout greets Naperville fans

When Ellen Brosnahan spotted former Cubs pitcher Steve Trout Wednesday morning on Main Street in downtown Naperville, the devoted daughter knew just what to do.

Brosnahan raced across the street, got her mom on the phone and asked Trout to chat with a lifelong fan who once won a contest to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field, the "highlight of her life."

Trout, who took the mound for the Cubs in the 1980s, played right along.

"The Cubs are going to win Friday just for you. OK, Sweetie?" Trout told Brosnahan's mom, who lives in a nursing home and suffered a stroke earlier this year. "The Cubs love you, too. Can I hear you say, 'Go Cubs go?'"

Trout surprised fans and handed out doughnuts to Naperville police officers Wednesday to build support as the Cubs prepare to open their National League division series Friday night at Wrigley.

Hall-of-Famer Ryne Sandberg and the Cubs mascot, Clark, meanwhile, handed out posters in Lake Bluff and Chicago for what the team's front office is calling the #FlyTheW Rolling Rally.

The goal, Cubs officials say, is to get as many people as possible to display the Cubs' victory flag. Toward that end, Sandberg, Trout and others are handing out stickers, placards and rally towels.

Trout knows something about baseball in October. He pitched Game 2 in the 1984 playoffs and has one piece of advice for players starting Friday: "Cherish the moment."

"Being an ex-pitcher, when you lose the fun, you don't play as well," he said. "I think that's the key to the team, and Joe (Maddon) does such a great job with that."