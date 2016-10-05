Breaking News Bar
 
Former Cubs pitcher Steve Trout greets Naperville fans

  • Former Cubs pitcher Steve Trout greets fans Carol Rittle and Phyllis Martinez Wednesday morning in downtown Naperville.

    Katlyn Smith | Staff Photographer

  • Ellen Brosnahan, right, asked Steve Trout to give her mom, a lifelong Cubs fan, a phone call.

    Katlyn Smith | Staff Photographer

  • Former Cubs pitcher Steve Trout signs a book for Sgt. Dave Patrick during a visit Wednesday to the Naperville Police Department to share some doughnuts and build support for the Cubs push to the World Series.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The staff from the Chicago Cubs brings doughnuts and W signs to the Naperville Police Department on Wednesday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Katlyn Smith
 
 

When Ellen Brosnahan spotted former Cubs pitcher Steve Trout Wednesday morning on Main Street in downtown Naperville, the devoted daughter knew just what to do.

Brosnahan raced across the street, got her mom on the phone and asked Trout to chat with a lifelong fan who once won a contest to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field, the "highlight of her life."

Trout, who took the mound for the Cubs in the 1980s, played right along.

"The Cubs are going to win Friday just for you. OK, Sweetie?" Trout told Brosnahan's mom, who lives in a nursing home and suffered a stroke earlier this year. "The Cubs love you, too. Can I hear you say, 'Go Cubs go?'"

Trout surprised fans and handed out doughnuts to Naperville police officers Wednesday to build support as the Cubs prepare to open their National League division series Friday night at Wrigley.

Hall-of-Famer Ryne Sandberg and the Cubs mascot, Clark, meanwhile, handed out posters in Lake Bluff and Chicago for what the team's front office is calling the #FlyTheW Rolling Rally.

The goal, Cubs officials say, is to get as many people as possible to display the Cubs' victory flag. Toward that end, Sandberg, Trout and others are handing out stickers, placards and rally towels.

Trout knows something about baseball in October. He pitched Game 2 in the 1984 playoffs and has one piece of advice for players starting Friday: "Cherish the moment."

"Being an ex-pitcher, when you lose the fun, you don't play as well," he said. "I think that's the key to the team, and Joe (Maddon) does such a great job with that."

