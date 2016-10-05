Breaking News Bar
 
New leader for conservation group

Sarah Surroz has been named executive director of nonprofit Conserve Lake County. Surroz succeeds Dave Neu, who is pursuing other opportunities. Surroz -- an avid kayaker, hiker and bicyclist -- has worked on land and water conservation projects in Lake County since 1985. Surroz' resume includes a 13-year stint with the Lake County Forest Preserve District. Based near Grayslake and established 31 years ago, Conserve Lake County offers programs in areas such as land preservation, ecological restoration and native tree sales.

