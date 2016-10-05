Heading to the Cubs playoffs? Here's some transit info

Pace's Wrigley Field express service from the suburbs won't be offered during the playoffs. Courtesy of Pace

Go Cubs! -- but not in a stadium express bus.

Though Pace provides a number of express buses from the suburbs to regularly scheduled Cubs, White Sox and Bears games, event timing and Wrigley Field logistics are benching service for the playoffs.

The fluid playoffs schedule doesn't give Pace enough time to commit buses or drivers without risking conflicts with regular rush-hour and weekend service, spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said. Another uncertainty was securing bus staging, pickup and drop-off areas in the teeming Wrigley neighborhood during the postseason.

Lucky ticketholders from the suburbs are still advised to take one of Metra's regularly scheduled trains rather than drive.

There are no plans yet for extra service to handle crowds during the first playoff series, although that could change if the team advances, Metra officials said.

"Last year we did not run any extra published service during this stage in the playoffs," Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said. On the BNSF Line, Metra's busiest route, railroad operators will monitor riders and could add an extra train if platforms fill up.

For more information, go to tripplanner.rtachicago.com.