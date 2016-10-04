Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
posted: 10/4/2016 7:00 AM

Murray, Nadal advance to 2nd round at China Open

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic watches her shot during her women's singles against Wang Yafan of China at the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

      Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic watches her shot during her women's singles against Wang Yafan of China at the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the China Open with straight-set wins Tuesday in back-to-back matches on center court.

Nadal needed little more than an hour to beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-1, fending off two break points as he took time to get his serve under control in the first set.

The 2005 China Open champion, seeded second in Beijing, improved his first-service percentage from 42 to 85 in the second set.

Murray defeated Andreas Seppi 6-2, 7-5 in the next match, dropping serve once in the second set.

Murray, who took over the No. 1 seeding when Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament, is playing at the China Open for the third time. He reached the quarterfinals in his debut and then the semifinals.

On the women's side, Petra Kvitova beat Chinese qualifier Wang Yafan 6-4, 6-1 to reach the third round. The Czech, who last week won the Wuhan Open, will next face defending China Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account