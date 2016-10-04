AP Power Rankings: Broncos alone at No. 1

Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata (44) dives for extra yardage between New York Giants defenders Trevin Wade, left, and Jonathan Casillas (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon, right, celebrates with teammates Zach Line, center, and Alex Boone, left, after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Denver Broncos nose tackle Sylvester Williams (92) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Denver Broncos are one of two teams off to a 4-0 start this season. However, they are alone at the top of the latest AP Pro32 poll released on Tuesday.

The defending champion Broncos received nine first-place votes for 381 points from balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Broncos used their stellar defense to shut down the Buccaneers 27-7 on Sunday.

"Who says old school football doesn't work anymore?" Newsday's Bob Glauber said. "The Broncos are living proof that great defense is still a formula for success. Another transcendent performance against the Bucs, and the Broncos continue to roll early."

The Minnesota Vikings, the NFL's other 4-0 team, moved up a spot to No. 2 after beating the New York Giants 24-10 on Monday night. The Vikings received one first-place vote for 367 points.

The New England Patriots, who were tied with the Broncos last week at the top of the poll, dropped to No. 3 after losing 16-0 at home to Buffalo. The Patriots received two first-place votes for 357 points.

The good news for the Patriots is that Tom Brady will return from his "Deflategate" suspension and face the Cleveland Browns in his regular-season debut on Sunday. The Browns are the league's only winless team.

"Tom Brady is a welcome sight for the Patriots, who were shut out for the first time at home in 23 years," Glauber said.

"His four-game suspension from Deflategate is over, and now the poor Browns get to face a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder the size of the skyscraper at 345 Park Ave. - the place where (Commissioner) Roger Goodell works."

The Philadelphia Eagles, the only other unbeaten team in the league, remained after No. 4 after having a bye week.

The Seattle Seahawks moved up a spot to No. 5 after beating the New York Jets 27-17. And the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to No. 6 after routing the Kansas City Chiefs 43-14 on Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers slipped two spots to No. 7 and will host the New York Giants coming off their bye week.

The Atlanta Falcons jumped from No. 17 to No. 8 after routing Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers 48-33.

"A year before heading into their plush new home, the high-scoring Falcons are moving on up, led by revitalized Matt Ryan," said Ira Kaufman of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Oakland Raiders went from No. 16 to No. 9 after rallying past the Baltimore Ravens, who dropped to No. 10.

"Khalil Mack said the big road win against the Ravens proved Oakland is a 'contender,'" said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. "They certainly look like a team that is growing into its high expectations."

