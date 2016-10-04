Breaking News Bar
 
Bills shuffle tight ends: Promote Christian, release Dray

Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have shuffled their tight end position by promoting Gerald Christian to the active roster and releasing Jim Dray.

Christian spent the past four weeks on the Bills practice squad. He was selected by Arizona in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, but missed his rookie season because of a knee injury. He was cut by Arizona in August. The 25-year-old Christian had 60 catches for 810 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons at Louisville.

Dray saw limited time at tight end and on special teams units in four games this season.

Buffalo also shuffled its practice squad receivers by signing Corey Washington and releasing Matt Hazel.

The Bills (2-2) play at Los Angeles (3-1) on Sunday.

