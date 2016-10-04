Embiid, Saric debut as 76ers begin without Simmons

New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) takes a shot against the Houston Rockets Ryan Anderson (3) in the first half of an NBA preseason game, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against the New York Knicks in the second half of an NBA preseason game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Boston Celtics' Al Horford shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel, bottom, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Amherst, Mass. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid keeps the ball from Boston Celtics' Amir Johnson, right, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Amherst, Mass. Associated Press

Boston Celtics' Amir Johnson, right, guards Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Amherst, Mass. Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers finally had some good news as they deal with the bad news of Ben Simmons' injury.

Joel Embiid and Dario Saric made successful NBA debuts Tuesday night in the 76ers' 92-89 exhibition victory over the Boston Celtics in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The 76ers waited more than two years to get the 2014 lottery selections in uniform and they both started Tuesday. Embiid, who had been sidelined by foot injuries since Philadelphia took him with the No. 3 selection, had six points in 13 minutes.

Saric, who continued playing in Europe after he was selected by Orlando with the 12th pick and then dealt to Philadelphia, had 10 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, they don't know when Simmons will be able to join them. The No. 1 overall pick had surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot Tuesday and there is no timetable yet for his return.

76ers 92, CELTICS 89

76ERS: Nerlens Noel, the other young big man in the 76ers' frontcourt, had six points in 17 minutes off the bench. ... TJ McConnell scored 13 points. ... Brandon Paul led the 76ers with 15. ... Nik Stauskas missed all four shots, all from 3-point range.

CELTICS: Al Horford had eight points and eight rebounds in his first game since leaving Atlanta for Boston. ... No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown finished with eight points. ... All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder all scored 11.

UP NEXT: Philadelphia (1-0) hosts Washington on Thursday. Boston (0-1) faces Charlotte on Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

ROCKETS 130, KNICKS 103

KNICKS: Derrick Rose had 16 points and five assists in his Knicks debut. He is now expected to leave the team and travel to Los Angeles, where his rape trial began earlier Tuesday . ... Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 22 points. ... Carmelo Anthony scored 10 on 4-for-13 shooting. ... Joakim Noah sat out with a sore hamstring.

ROCKETS: James Harden had 28 points and 11 assists. ... Ryan Anderson went 7 for 13 from 3-point range, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds. ... A game after scoring 72 points in the first half against the Shanghai Sharks, the Rockets shredded the Knicks for 68 by halftime. ... Houston was 20 for 42 from 3-point range. ... The Rockets were departing after the game for China, where they were scheduled to face New Orleans in two games.

UP NEXT: New York (0-1) hosts Brooklyn on Saturday. Houston (2-0) faces New Orleans on Sunday in Shanghai.

PACERS 113, PELICANS 96

PACERS: Al Jefferson scored 14 points, Thaddeus Young added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeff Teague scored 10 points in their preseason debuts for Indiana. Teague started and played 26 minutes. Young and Jefferson both played 18 minutes ... Paul George had 11 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. ... Joe Young scored 12 points in 20 minutes and fellow reserve Rodney Stuckey scored 11 in 21 minutes. ... Indiana outscored New Orleans 58-28 in the paint.

PELICANS: Sixth overall draft choice Buddy Hield scored 18 points in 29 minutes off the bench after scoring 19 points in his preseason debut on Saturday ... Anthony Davis scored 12 points and blocked two shots in 18 minutes but made only three of 13 shots while going 6 of 8 on free throws. ... Newly acquired forward Terrence Jones, who was Davis' teammate on Kentucky's 2012 national championship team, scored 10 points in 24 minutes.

UP NEXT: Indiana (1-0) hosts Chicago on Thursday. New Orleans (1-1) travels to China to play Houston in Shanghai on Sunday.

HEAT 106, WIZARDS 95

HEAT: Hassan Whiteside had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. He had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first quarter and finished 9 for 12. ... Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters both scored 12 points. ... Luke Babbitt was 4 for 5 behind the arc and finished with 14 points.

WIZARDS: Kelly Oubre led Washington with 16 points in its first game under Scott Brooks. ... Former Jazz guard Trey Burke had 14 points, starting at point guard while John Wall remains out while recovering from surgeries. ... Bradley Beal finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

UP NEXT: Miami (1-0) faces Minnesota on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. Washington (0-1) visits Philadelphia on Thursday.