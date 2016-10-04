Can Chicago Bulls afford to keep Gibson and Lopez together

hello

Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson played a strong game in Monday's preseason contest against Jabari Parker, right, and the Milwaukee Bucks. Gibson had 11 points and 12 rebounds in 22 minutes of play. Associated Press

If there is a power forward competition going on in Bulls' training camp, Taj Gibson jumped out to a big early lead.

Gibson was the starter in Monday's preseason loss to Milwaukee and turned in a strong performance, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds over 22 minutes.

Nikola Mirotic struggled against the Bucks, hitting just 1 of 7 shots. Bobby Portis also shot poorly (2 for 8), but grabbed 9 rebounds.

Gibson and center Robin Lopez (8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks) played well together. But one concern is whether Hoiberg can keep both in the starting lineup. He may need Gibson's defense and rebounding on the second unit.

"They'll be out there a lot together this year," Hoiberg said Tuesday. "Taj has been really good in camp this year and followed that up with a great game last night. I thought Robin was really solid. He showed his ability to step out, knock down a shot.

"That's two of our better defenders out there together, so obviously we're going to need them on the floor together a lot this season."

Hoiberg addresses concerns:

The theme of Bulls training camp might be "No Days Off." Coach Fred Hoiberg held a workout Tuesday morning after the preseason opener at the United Center. The Bulls have now gone eight straight days without a break.

"We worked on three things today. The biggest emphasis was our communication and our talking," Hoiberg said. "We ran several transition drills (Tuesday), tried to get matched up in transition, tried to get better in that area.

"The other thing that's led to those run outs, obviously, is turnovers, and we worked on that as well. We've got to get that area cleaned up and we need to get it cleaned up in a hurry. It's been an issue since Day One."

The Bulls finished with 22 turnovers against the Bucks, led by Rajon Rondo with 5 and Taj Gibson with 4.

"Just make the simple play," Rondo said Tuesday. "You're going to turn the ball over. It's a game of mistakes. But you want to limit those mistakes as much as possible, starting with the point guard, myself."

The third task at practice was boxing out. Hoiberg complained about Milwaukee grabbing 11 offensive rebounds in the second half.

Wade talks jersey change:

After Monday's game, Dwyane Wade talked about playing his first game in a Bulls uniform after playing in Miami for 13 years.

"It was fine," he said. "When you are on the court with a basketball you are not looking down at the jersey at all. Like I said, I closed that chapter and I'm in this new chapter and I'm looking forward."