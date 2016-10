Tickets still available for Dundee-Crown HOF dinner

Tickets are still available for the Dundee-Crown Athletic Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony on Saturday at Golf Club of Illinois in Algonquin.

Cocktail hour is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with dinner and the induction ceremony following.

Tickets are $40, and to order call (847) 471-1510.

This years inductees are Gary Mueller, Chris Richter, Juliet Alrich, Emily Mysyk and Tom Zozokos.