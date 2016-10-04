Boys golf: Barrington, Elk Grove advance to sectional

Barrington regional: Mid-Suburban League boys golf co-champion Barrington is taking the next step in the postseason.

The Broncos finished second in the Class 3A regional tournament they hosted Tuesday at Makray Memorial Golf Course.

They'll join regional champ Stevenson and third-place finisher Highland Park in the Machesney Park Harlem sectional Monday at Homestead Golf Course in Rockford.

Stevenson came in at 295, with Barrington 3 strokes off that pace. Highland Park was third at 303.

Counting scores for Barrington came from Tim Lim (72), Tom Calbi and Jack Markham (74s) and Kyle Kulskadin (78).

The medalist round of 70 came from Stevenson's Jack Dvorak. The Patriots also counted 74s from Mark Noonan and Kevin Chin, and a 77 from Jackson Bussell.

Though Fremd narrowly missed a team spot in the sectional by finishing fourth, the Vikings did advance five players as individuals: Colin Robinson (79), Pierce Allord and Nathan Schmidt (81s), Bill Gao (83) and Colin Kowalczyk (85).

Joining them as individuals at the sectional will be two players from Palatine, Mark Weltzien (83) and Caleb Choi (84).

Addison Trail regional: Elk Grove produced the third and final qualifying team spot from the Class 3A regional played at Blackhawk Trace Golf Club at Indian Lakes in Bloomingdale.

Senior Blake Treder led the way for the Grenadiers with an 80. Also counting toward the Grens' 345 total were senior Joe Leone (86), junior Jacob Sullivan (89) and sophomore Ryle Rathman (90).

York (309) won the tournament, and Lake Park (317) was second.

Next up for Elk Grove is a Monday appearance in the Loyola sectional, to be contested at Glencoe Golf Club.