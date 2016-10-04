Boys golf: Seasoned Vernon Hills team steps forward

If it's October, it must be time for Vernon Hills' boys golf team to bring its "A" game.

The Cougars earned their sixth straight regional title Tuesday, prevailing on their home course. Vernon Hills shot a 303 to get past runner-up Carmel Catholic (306) and third-place St. Viator (318) at White Deer Run Golf Club. All three teams advance to the Class 2A St. Viator sectional at Old Orchard Country Club in Mount Prospect on Monday.

Carmel's Tyler Anderson was the medalist with an even-par 72.

"Being on our home course, I knew if we played well we would have a chance," Vernon Hills coach Shawn Healey said. "I had a couple guys step up and play great. That's all I can ask for."

Brian Favia's 73 led the way for the Cougars, who have gone downstate each of the last two years. Favia had a 39 for the first nine and a 34 on the back side. He shot 2 under on the last six holes.

"It's my home golf course, so I definitely wanted to come out and shoot a good number," said Favia, who's been to state since his freshman season two years ago. "I struggled on the front nine putting, and I got hot on the back. I hit some good shots."

Vernon Hills also got a 74 from Brendan Wise and a 76 from Justin Park. Joey Levitan carded an 80 for the Cougars.

Led by Anderson, Carmel was just 3 shots behind Vernon Hills.

"We're just happy to get out," Carmel coach Jim Nolan said. "It's gravy. We had some awesome rounds. It was very tough."

Carmel's Jack Herron shot a 73 to finish a shot back of Anderson. Tanner Nelson and Michael Pelfresne had an 80 and 81, respectively, for the Corsairs.

"(The 72) is up there with some of my best (scores) this year," said Anderson, who had a 34 on the back nine. "I definitely came through on the back nine. I figured out what I was doing. The conditions were wet and you weren't getting much roll out there. It was all carry. The course was playing a little longer, but not impossible. I was making sure I was in the fairway. I was trying to put myself at distances I was comfortable with and get closer to the hole."

St. Viator was led by Timmy Crawford, who carded a 75.

"It was pretty good for the most part," Crawford said. "I let it get a way from me with a big number on one hole. Other than that, it was pretty decent. The course was pretty good and nice and soft. The ball didn't roll that much."

St. Viator also counted Nolan Doherty's 78, Ryan Flyn's 82 and Sean O'Grady's 83.

Grayslake Central's Tyler Hansen (85) needed a playoff hole to advance to the sectional. He birdied the 17th by sinking a 5-foot putt to beat North Shore Country Day's Will Madigan.

"I've made those putts before," Hansen said. "I just knew that I had to make it."

Also advancing to the sectional were Johnsburg's Grant Fisher (77), Grayslake Central's Alec Novak (78) and Cooper Brunk (84), North Shore Country Day's Peter Miles (78) and Ethan Cantor (81), Lakes' Adam Nuxoll (83), and Wauconda's Matt Szmajda (83) and John Herbst (83).