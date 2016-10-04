Boys golf: Dvorak, Stevenson excel in Barrington regional

James Dvorak fired a 70 to earn medalist honors and lead Stevenson's boys golf team to the championship of the Class 3A Barrington regional at Makray Memorial Golf Club on Tuesday.

Stevenson's 295 edged runner-up Barrington (298), while Highland Park (303) was third. All three teams advance to the Harlem sectional at Atwood Homestead Golf Course in Rockford next Monday.

Mark Noonan and Kevin Chin each carded a 74 for Stevenson, which also counted Jackson Bussell's 77. Alexander Kim and Matthew Schawel had a 78 and 84, respectively, for the Patriots.

Lake Zurich had a 349 (seventh place) and did not qualify any golfers for the sectional.

Lake Forest regional: At Lake Bluff Golf Course, Lake Forest carded a sizzling 291 to win the Class 3A regional, while Mundelein (301) and Warren (311) also advanced to next Monday's Harlem sectional at Atwood Homestead Golf Course in Rockford.

Only two shots separated Mundelein's top four, with Tyler White's 74 leading the way. Ryan Magee had a 75, while Brett Parola and Zach Zentz shot matching 76s. Josh Peterson (83) and Colin Wade (84) also put together solid rounds for the Mustangs.

Ray Cordova's 75 led Warren. The Blue Devils also counted Zane Blevins' 76, Trevor Britton's 77 and Karl Tolentino's 83. Edgar Avila also had an 83, and Philip Glessier shot an 85 for Warren.

Libertyville (317, fourth) did not advance as a team, but six Wildcats did earn sectional berths. Michael Watt's 78 and Mitch Kenston's 79 led the way. Jacob Mueller (80), Michael Sefton (80), Derek Calamari (82) and Darnall Carson (85) also made it out for Libertyville.

Lake Forest's Jason Folker was the medalist with a 70. The Scouts also got a 71 from Jed Thomas, a 73 from Scott Frevert and 77s from Connor Polender and Michael Seaman.

Grayslake North (359) was sixth, and Grant (390) finished eighth.

Karl Torola had a 78 to advance and lead Zion-Benton (370, seventh).