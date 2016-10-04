The Latest: Biden rips Trump over remarks about veterans

hello

A girl in the audience holds a figurine of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as Clinton speaks at a rally at Goodyear Hall and Theater in Akron, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden is assailing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for remarks suggesting that soldiers who suffer from mental health issues might not be as strong as those who don't.

Biden says, "How can he be so out of touch." In an interview that aired Tuesday on CNN, the vice president also said Trump is "not a bad man." But he added: "His ignorance is profound, so profound."

Biden also said government leaders in general, including Democrats, haven't communicated well enough with American people feeling "scared" about their future.

"We don't speak to them enough," he said. Biden suggested that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton needs to speak more fiercely about issues she cares about, but also said "every time she expresses emotion, she gets clobbered."

He called Trump "this megaphone out there" and said supporters "think he speaks to them because they haven't been listening to what he's been saying."

5:00 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is campaigning in the Philadelphia suburbs on Tuesday with daughter Chelsea Clinton and actress Elizabeth Banks at an event aimed at making the case to female voters.

Clinton is expected to talk about her agenda to help children and families and take questions from voters in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Her campaign is making a major push in the suburbs around Philadelphia and appealing to college-educated voters who have backed Republicans in past presidential elections.

Clinton will campaign later in the day in Harrisburg. Her campaign is looking to deny rival Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, which has supported a Democratic presidential nominee in every election since 1988.