Los Angeles chief defends latest shootings by officers

A supporter for Reginald Thomas holds a sign protesting the Pasadena Police as the family of Reginald Thomas share witness accounts of the death of Thomas during a press conference in front of the Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. On Friday, Reginald Thomas died after being shot with a Taser by police in Pasadena. He was armed with a knife and his wife described him as mentally ill. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Pasadena Star-News/SCNG via AP) Associated Press

The family of Reginald Thomas and their attorney, Caree Harper, left, share witness accounts of the death of Thomas at a press conference in front of the Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. On Friday, Reginald Thomas died after being shot with a Taser by police in Pasadena. He was armed with a knife and his wife described him as mentally ill. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Pasadena Star-News/SCNG via AP) Associated Press

The family of Reginald Thomas gathered to share witness accounts of the death of Thomas at a press conference in front of the Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. On Friday, Thomas died after being shot with a Taser by police in Pasadena. He was armed with a knife and his wife described him as mentally ill. (Watchara Phomicinda, The Pasadena Star-News/SCNG via AP) Associated Press

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck talks during a news conference in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Beck on Monday said that Carnell Snell Jr., , a black man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police during a weekend foot pursuit, was holding a loaded semiautomatic gun in one hand and turned toward officers. Associated Press

A photo of a handgun that was found next to the body of Carnell Snell Jr., a man who was fatally shot by police, is displayed during a news conference at Los Angeles police headquarters in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Police Chief Charlie Beck said on Monday that Snell Jr., who was fatally shot during the weekend foot pursuit was holding the loaded semiautomatic gun in one hand and turned toward officers. Associated Press

A protester is detained by police in the lobby of Los Angeles Police headquarters on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. A group of people protested outside LAPD's Chief Charlie Beck's news conference, chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police." The police chief disclosed details Monday of Saturday's shooting of Carnell Snell, in South Los Angeles and a separate fatal police shooting of a Hispanic man Sunday amid heightened tensions over police shootings involving blacks and other minorities in California and elsewhere. Associated Press

This evidence photo on display at a news conference on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, at Los Angeles Police headquarters shows a fake gun that was found after the fatal shooting of a hispanic man on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. The police chief disclosed details of Saturday's shooting of Carnell Snell, in South Los Angeles and a separate fatal police shooting of a Hispanic man Sunday amid heightened tensions over police shootings involving blacks and other minorities in California and elsewhere. Associated Press

Protesters demand the firing of Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck over a police-involved shooting of a black man over the weekend during a news conference at LAPD headquarters on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The chief disclosed details of Saturday's shooting of Carnell Snell, in South Los Angeles and a separate fatal police shooting of a Hispanic man Sunday amid heightened tensions over police shootings involving blacks and other minorities in California and elsewhere. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Police officers who shot and killed men in two separate weekend shootings were justified in their use of deadly force because they feared for their lives, the Los Angeles police chief said.

Carnell Snell, 18, turned toward officers with a gun before he was shot, and the other, a Hispanic man who still hasn't been identified, pointed a replica that looked like a real gun at police, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said Monday.

The shootings come amid heightened tensions over police actions involving black people and other minorities across the country. A protest was expected Tuesday at a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission, the department's board of civilian overseers who now routinely face raucous demonstrators.

In Snell's shooting, officers tried to pull over a car he was in Saturday because it had paper plates that didn't match the year of the vehicle - a possible indication of a stolen car and something commonly seen in drive-by shootings, Beck said.

Snell, seated in the back, looked at officers and then ducked down "as if to hide from them," Beck said.

When officers tried to pull the car over, Snell jumped out holding his waistband and the foot pursuit began, he said.

After a chase of several hundred yards, Beck said, Snell took a gun from his waistband and turned in the direction of the pursuing officers, prompting the shooting.

Snell died at the scene and police recovered a fully loaded semi-automatic gun with one round in the chamber within 5 feet of where Snell lay, Beck said, adding that the weapon had not been fired.

Beck did not say whether one or more officers fired, how close they were to Snell, or whether the car turned out to be stolen.

The officers were not wearing body cameras, but a surveillance video from a business clearly showed Snell was armed, Beck said.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood where nearly 450 people have been shot this year, making it the worst in the city for gun violence, Beck said.

"We are doing our absolute best to take guns out of the hands of those that would use them against others, and sometimes that leads to circumstances where Los Angeles police officers are put into peril and have to defend themselves," the chief said.

A group of people protested outside Beck's news conference, chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police." Three were arrested for unlawful assembly after refusing orders to leave police headquarters and take their demonstration to a public street.

The protesters rejected the police department's description of the shooting and called on them to release the video if they have nothing to hide, something Beck said was being considered but could only happen when all the evidence has been collected and analyzed.

"We're so tired," said protester Jade Daniels, 24. "These kids don't want to die. What black person would point a gun at a group of cops?"

More protesters marched in South Los Angeles streets Monday night.

In the other shooting Beck addressed, a man was shot when he pointed what turned out to be a replica handgun at police in another high-crime area on Sunday.

The man remained unidentified. He was only described as Hispanic. The officers were responding to reports of a man with a gun.

Snell was the third black man in five days to die in confrontations with police in Southern California.

Last Tuesday, Alfred Olango was fatally shot by an officer in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon when Olango took a "shooting stance" and pointed at an officer with what turned out to be a 4-inch vape pen - an electronic cigarette device.

On Friday, Reginald Thomas died after being shot with a Taser by police in Pasadena. He was armed with a knife and his wife described him as mentally ill.

Meanwhile, the family of a black man killed by police in Sacramento in July demanded murder charges Monday against two officers heard on a dash-cam video talking about trying to hit the man with their police cruiser before he was shot 14 times.

AP writers Christopher Weber and John Antczak in Los Angeles and Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco contributed to this report.