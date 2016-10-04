Breaking News Bar
 
ACC picks new sites for 8 championships pulled from NC

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference selected new sites for eight of the championships it will move from North Carolina because of a law that restricts the rights of LGBT people.

Four championships are moving to Georgia, three more are headed to South Carolina and another is set for Kentucky, the league announced on Tuesday.

The moves were made in response to a North Carolina law that excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from local and statewide antidiscrimination protections. It also requires transgender people to use restrooms at schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.

Four ACC events are headed to Georgia: Women's and men's swimming and diving (Atlanta) and women's and men's tennis (Rome). South Carolina gets women's soccer (Charleston), women's golf (Pawley's Island) and men's golf (Clinton). The baseball tournament is moving from Durham to Louisville, Kentucky.

In response to the law, the NCAA pulled several championship events from the state last month- including the first- and second-round men's basketball tournament games scheduled for Greensboro - and the ACC followed suit days later.

The ACC had said it would move 10 neutral-site championships out of North Carolina because of the law.

Last week, the league awarded this season's football championship game to Orlando, Florida. The latest announcement addresses every sport affected by the relocation decision except women's basketball.

League spokesman Steve Phillips says that site has not yet been determined.

