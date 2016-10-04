The Latest: Some criticize Chicago police misconduct plan

CHICAGO -- The Latest on Chicago aldermen considering Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to revamp how police misconduct is investigated (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Some aldermen, community activists and civil rights lawyers are criticizing Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's proposed plan to revamp the way officer-involved shootings and police misconduct are investigated.

They said Tuesday at a City Council committee hearing that the ordinance Emanuel wants passed gives his office too much power, is not transparent enough and lacks provisions to ensure community involvement. They also say the proposed budget for the agency won't give it the resources needed to conduct adequate investigations. They are demanding that the committees not recommend it to the full council.

Karl Brinson of the NAACP says it is clear that the demands of the public are not being met. University of Chicago Law School professor Craig Futterman says the mayor's office would be too involved with the new agency for the public to trust its findings.

___

7:35 a.m.

Members of the Chicago City Council are set to consider Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to revamp the way the city handles officer-involved shootings and police misconduct allegations.

A hearing about the mayor's ordinance to create the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will go before a joint meeting of the council's Committee on Budget and Government Operations and Committee on Public Safety on Tuesday morning. A recommendation will be sent to the full City Council.

The ordinance would create a new agency to replace the Independent Police Review Authority, which has been criticized for not completing investigations in a timely manner and nearly always siding with officers.

The new agency would have broader powers to investigate officer misconduct allegations and would create a deputy inspector general position to audit department practices.