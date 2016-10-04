Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana State Police expand voter fraud investigation

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana State Police say they've expanded their voter registration fraud investigation to include seven more counties.

State police said they served a search warrant Tuesday morning for the Indiana Voter Registration Project in downtown Indianapolis. The investigation started last month when at least 10 voter registration forms were confirmed to have fraudulent information. They were among thousands of forms the project submitted to registration offices in Marion and Hendricks counties.

Investigators said the expanded number of counties leads them to believe there may be hundreds of potentially fraudulent records. Police say this could disenfranchise many voters. The possible false information includes real names paired with made up or incorrect addresses and birthdates.

The investigation now includes Allen, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Lake and Madison counties.

