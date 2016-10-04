KidsMatter sponsoring 14th annual Volunteer Fair

KidsMatter will present its 14th annual Volunteer Fair Oct. 11 at the Naperville Municipal Center. Daily Herald file photo

Picture dressing up as a fairy-tale character to entertain at a Halloween event, or showing kids how to operate interactive museum exhibits.

You can learn about these opportunities and other rewarding ways to help neighbors and take an active role in community events Tuesday, Oct. 11, when KidsMatter presents its 14th annual Volunteer Fair at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

"Naperville is such a giving, compassionate community. Sometimes it's hard to find a way in," said Bridget Hatch, KidsMatter marketing and events director.

The not-for-profit KidsMatter agency is dedicated to helping children make good, healthy choices and resist negative influences.

Hatch said more than 35 not-for-profit agencies will be on hand to present their organizations' volunteer opportunities and discuss them with potential volunteers. Fairgoers also will have the chance to commit to volunteer roles, she said, from one-time events to ongoing, regular volunteer work shifts.

"You can sign up right then and there. They will take your name, your information and connect you with the volunteer opportunity," she said.

Hatch has been with KidsMatter for five years and has seen the fair's popularity grow, both among prospective volunteers and among agencies showcasing their volunteer opportunities.

"Since I've started, it's grown exponentially," she said.

Last year, she said, 750 people visited the fair, many with their school, Scout and civic groups.

"We work with the schools in Naperville. We try to connect with ministry youth groups and groups of all types. We also work with PTAs and we work with individuals. It's a real community effort," she said.

Several agencies are new to the fair this year, she said, including the Hinsdale-based Wellness House, an organization that offers support groups, classes and social events for cancer patients. Also joining the fair for the first time is the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Three Fires Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The American Cancer Society will return this year to introduce its new initiative, "Real Men Wear Pink," a campaign designed to highlight men's support for the society's fight against breast cancer.

"We're partnering with them to help them launch this," she said.

Naperville Park District is looking for volunteer help staging some of its upcoming events, Hatch said, as is the DuPage Children's Museum.

"They have a program for kids who want to work directly with the (visiting) kids," she said of the museum. "They help kids build and create things."

Hatch said volunteer opportunities cover a wide range of activities and tap into a vast array of talents and interests.

"Youth and families are able to find what interests them. It's about finding that passion, that desire to serve the community. We encourage everyone to come out and take a look.

"You could be doing anything from dressing up as the Easter Bunny to cleaning out the DuPage River," she said. "Here's where you could start."