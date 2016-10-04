No significant damage after Willow Creek roof fire

A small roof fire on the Willow Creek Community Church campus in South Barrington Monday evening was quickly extinguished and caused barely any interruption to programs there.

Heather Larson, executive pastor of the megachurch, posted on Facebook Monday night there was no significant damage and that all classes and services were running on schedule.

The fire occurred where construction had been taking place to Willow Creek's staff offices, Larson wrote.

Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the call to 67 Algonquin Road just before 6 p.m. Monday. No one was injured as the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Thirteen other fire departments assisted with the response: Hoffman Estates, Palatine Rural, East Dundee, Cary, Rolling Meadows, Streamwood, Wheeling, Lake Zurich, Long Grove, Fox River Grove, Deerfield, Barrington and Algonquin.