Prost! Enjoy Oktoberfest in Batavia

hello

Die Musikmeisters, a German band, will perform at Batavia's first Oktoberfest. Daily Herald archives

Add an Oktoberfest to the list of fun things to do this weekend in Batavia.

Batavia MainStreet has planned such a celebration for Friday and Saturday.

It is the first Oktoberfest for the organization.

Business owners wanted a fall festival on North River Street, and there aren't any Oktoberfests nearby.

"We thought we could fill that gap," said Cathy McNally, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet.

The party will take place from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct, 7, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Features

• Kinderland, an activity area for children;

• Music by the Batavia High School brass band, the Mike Knauf Band, the Johnny Wagner Band and Die Musikmeisters;

• Performances by the dance troops A Step Above and the Edelweiss Chicago Dance Company;

• Dirndl and lederhosen contests;

• A German spelling bee;

• A yodeling contest;

• The finals of a Sam Adams Beer stein-hoisting contest (Finalists were picked Sept. 30);

• German food, including roast pork loin; Wiener schnitzel sandwiches; Wiener schnitzel with Jaeger sauce, red cabbage and spaetzle; bratwurst with sauerkraut; beer-and-potato soup; pretzels; and strudel;

• And for those who don't like beer, cocktails and soft drinks.

Mayor Jeff Schielke and his wife, Linda, will start the facilities as bergermeisters, with the Tapping of the Keg ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

As for the dirndl and lederhosen contests?

"You would be amazed at the number of people who have those in their closets," McNally said. She is importing hers from Germany, Or you can rent them from All Dressed Up costume shop in Batavia, she said.

Admission is free. Tickets for food and beverages will be sold at three entry points.

For a schedule and other information, visit downtownbatavia.com or call (630) 761-3528.

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving and maintaining the economic health of downtown Batavia.