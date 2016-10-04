Hoffman Estates to host sock hop for disabled citizens

The Hoffman Estates Commission for Disabled Citizens will host a hip, happening "sock hop" on Friday, Oct. 7, at Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

The event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. is for young adults ages 14 and older, and will include a DJ, photo wall, and crafts. Pizza will be available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to bring new socks for the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital and will receive a soda for their generosity. Admission is free. For more information, email comdiscitz@gmail.com.

Each year, the Hoffman Estates Commission for Disabled Citizens offers a variety of activities and programs for individuals and families. Each month, the "First Friday" series features a different themed activity for disabled adults and their friends, ages 14 and older.