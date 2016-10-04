Streamwood woman charged with striking, kicking another woman in park

A Streamwood woman who authorities say struck another woman in the face, kicked her and grabbed her hair was ordered held on $40,000 bail Tuesday.

Krystal V. Arredondo, 20, faces charges of aggravated battery in a public place. Prosecutors say the attack occurred last month in Shady Oaks Park in Streamwood.

On Sept. 19, Arredondo approached another woman in the park, asked if her name was Mimi and questioned her about a young man she dated more than a year ago, said Cook County assistant state's attorney David Mennie. The woman denied her name was Mimi and Arredondo left, Mennie said.

The next day, someone with the user name "Krystal" left the woman a Facebook message asking to meet at the park, Mennie said.

In the park, Arredondo approached the woman, hit her in the face with a closed fist, grabbed her hair and kicked her before driving away, Mennie said. The woman suffered bruises and cuts but was not hospitalized, Mennie said.

A witness captured the altercation on a cellphone.

Police arrested Arredondo Monday. She was on supervision for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

If convicted of battery, she faces up to five years in prison. She next appears in court on Nov. 1.