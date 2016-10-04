Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/4/2016 11:03 AM

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter wows on 'The Voice'

  • In this image released by NBC, Natasha Bure appears on the singing competition series, "The Voice," in an episode airing Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Bure is the 18-year-old daughter of "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure and was selected by judge Adam Levine during her rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" on Monday's show. (Tyler Golden/NBC via AP)

LOS ANGELES -- The 18-year-old daughter of "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure has passed her audition on "The Voice."

Natasha Bure was selected by judge Adam Levine during her rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" on Monday's show.

Her mom, who played D.J. Tanner on "Full House" in the 1980s and 90s and has the same role in the current Netflix reboot, jumped and yelled , "Shut up!" backstage when her daughter was picked.

Levine noted that Bure appeared nervous during the performance and told her he would be taking her to "nerves and self-confidence boot camp."

Candace Cameron Bure's "Full House" co-stars John Stamos and Bob Saget wished Natasha luck before the show.

