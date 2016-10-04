MingHin serves delightful dim sum in Naperville

hello

For those with a fondness for Chinese cuisine, the mere mention of dim sum -- tasty shrimp dumplings, turnip cake, and pan-fried corn and pork cake to name a few -- kicks their salivary glands into high gear.

But getting their chopsticks on authentic, high-quality dim sum typically meant a hike to Chinatown in Chicago. Until now.

While diners can still make the trek into the city, suburbanites are discovering that MingHin Cuisine offers a viable alternative. MingHin, which has two Chicago outlets, opened a restaurant in Naperville in mid-January. A fourth location in Rolling Meadows recently joined the lineup, too.

The Naperville establishment is impressive both outside and in. Its exterior has striking horizontal wood trim and can't-miss signage. Inside, up to 270 customers can be seated in various airy, bright dining rooms. The well-spaced tables and comfortable leather booths can fit small and larger groups. Decorative wood lattice with brass accents and handsome overhead fixtures add ambience and a stylish flair.

While MingHin specializes in traditional and contemporary Cantonese fare and dim sum, we came for the latter and were pleased at the broad selection of reasonably priced ($3.45 to $6.50), made-to-order dishes.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer MingHin's 63-item dim sum menu offers variety: Choose from short ribs with honey sauce to Siu Mai and more.

Diners can customize their meal by choosing from a full-color menu showing appetizing photos of 63 dim sum dishes. The spectrum of small-plate options ranges from savory to sweet to salty and may include meats, vegetables, seafood or fruits.

A recent lunchtime visit started with short rib prepared in a light honey sauce. But be aware: the thinly sliced meat was flavorful, if a bit chewy.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer MingHin's shrimp dumplings with pea tips come highly recommended.

Other classics earning high marks were the delectable shrimp dumplings with pea leaves (three per order) and the dense pan-fried chive and pork cake. Another tasty hit: squares of fried turnip cake traditionally made with turnips, rice flour, radishes and other ingredients.

Left untried until a future visit were baked barbecue pork buns, deep-fried crab and seaweed roll and fried squid turnovers. More adventurous eaters may want to try baby cuttlefish with curry or chicken feet with special sauce.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer MingHin's pan-fried turnip cake is composed of turnips, rice flour, radishes and other ingredients.

As noted, MingHin also has an extensive main-course menu featuring seafood, poultry, beef, pork, noodles, rice and vegetables.

The reverse side of the dim sum menu singles out several chef-recommended entrees, bargain priced from $5.50 to $7.95. Examples included shredded barbecue duck with vermicelli noodles and crispy Macau-style pork belly, which is similar to roast suckling pig, with belly braised until soft and then roasted, yielding layers of silky fat and tender meat topped with a sheet of crisp, crackling skin.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer For a satisfying treat, MingHin's deep-fried sesame balls contain a sweetened lotus root paste.

Among dessert offerings were mango and coconut puddings and an egg custard tart platter. I recommend an old favorite: deep-fried sesame balls containing a sweetened lotus root paste.

A complimentary pot of aromatic jasmine tea went well with our meal. The Naperville locale also serves wine and beer, both domestic and imported. In addition, 21 versions of smoothies are on offer.

And if you need more reasons to visit, an attentive, knowledgeable waitstaff keeps on top of things -- bringing courses in a timely fashion, refilling water glasses and clearing used plates. Count on them to answer questions about the food and restaurant with ease.

• Restaurant reviews are based on one anonymous visit. The Daily Herald does not publish reviews of restaurants it cannot recommend.