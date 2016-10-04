Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Google readies new phones, gadgets

  • FILE - In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Google vice president Mario Queiroz gestures while introducing the new Google Home device during the keynote address of the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, the search giant will ramp up its consumer electronics strategy with expected announcements of new gadgets including new smartphones and an internet-connected personal-assistant for the home similar to Amazonâs Echo speaker. All are intended to showcase Googleâs software and online services.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Latest on Google's product event (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

Google will ramp up its consumer electronics strategy Tuesday as it's expected to announce new gadgets at an event in San Francisco.

The products include new smartphones and an internet-connected personal-assistant for the home similar to Amazon's Echo speaker. All are intended to showcase Google's software and online services. Analysts and industry blogs say a virtual-reality headset and a home router could also be on tap.

Google makes most of its money from online software and digital ads. But it's putting more emphasis on hardware as it faces rivals like Apple, Amazon and Samsung. Julie Ask at Forrester Research says new devices could help Google keep its services front and center in the battle for consumers' attention.

