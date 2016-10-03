Breaking News Bar
 
Kubiak plans to go with Siemian as long as he's healthy

  Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.

      Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
    Associated Press

  Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) heads for the locker room during a weather delay in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.

      Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) heads for the locker room during a weather delay in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
    Associated Press

  Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.

      Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
    Associated Press

  Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.

      Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
    Associated Press

  Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akeem Spence (97) and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) sack Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.

      Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akeem Spence (97) and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) sack Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
    Associated Press

  Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.

      Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Associated Press
 
 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Gary Kubiak always had a definitive answer last season when he gathered his players to let them know whether Peyton Manning or Brock Osweiler would start that week.

This time, it comes with a caveat.

Kubiak told KDSP-AM in Denver on one of his weekly radio show appearances Monday "our plan is for Trevor (Siemian) being there Sunday, but we have to take it day by day."

So, rookie Paxton Lynch might get his first start when the Broncos (4-0) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-1).

Siemian injured his left, non-throwing shoulder when he was slung to the turf by Bucs defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, and Lynch threw for 170 yards and a touchdown in Denver's 27-7 win at Tampa.

